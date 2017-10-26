David Wagner Took His Huddersfield Players to Remote Island Ahead of Premier League Debut

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has revealed that he took his players to a remote island where they lived without electricity as part of a team bonding exercise in pre-season.

The Terriers currently sit eleventh in the Premier League with three wins and three draws from their opening nine Premier League games, the highlight being Saturday's 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Manchester United, so it appears that whatever Wagner planned to get out of the trip has certainly worked to some extent.

In an interview with Gary Lineker for the BBC, Wagner revealed that the trip was part of a drive to build a sense of responsibility within his side, saying:

"Everybody has to feel a sense of responsibility for everything in our team this is our mantra and this is what we have always used.Yes we were on this Island without electricity blah blah blah and we wanted to bring the group together. This was the idea, it paid off."

When asked by Lineker what his side made of the experience, Wagner revealed: "During the time, they were so excited about it, because it was so new. Maybe they moaned but I didn't hear it.

"And afterwards to be honest they said "Okay, this was an experience in my life I've never had before, I've felt like a human, not like a professional football player, I don't like to have it again." - they were very honest, but they understood what was the idea."

Next up for Wagner's side is a trip to another of the league's big names, as they make the trip to Anfield to face a Liverpool side still rocking from Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.

It will be an emotional day for Wagner, as he takes to a dugout opposite friend and countryman Jurgen Klopp for the first time in the Premier League.