David Wagner Took His Huddersfield Players to Remote Island Ahead of Premier League Debut

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has revealed that he took his players to a remote island where they lived without electricity as part of a team bonding exercise in pre-season.

The Terriers currently sit eleventh in the Premier League with three wins and three draws from their opening nine Premier League games, the highlight being Saturday's 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Manchester United, so it appears that whatever Wagner planned to get out of the trip has certainly worked to some extent.

In an interview with Gary Lineker for the BBC, Wagner revealed that the trip was part of a drive to build a sense of responsibility within his side, saying: 

"Everybody has to feel a sense of responsibility for everything in our team this is our mantra and this is what we have always used.Yes we were on this Island without electricity blah blah blah and we wanted to bring the group together. This was the idea, it paid off."

When asked by Lineker what his side made of the experience, Wagner revealed: "During the time, they were so excited about it, because it was so new. Maybe they moaned but I didn't hear it.

"And afterwards to be honest they said "Okay, this was an experience in my life I've never had before, I've felt like a human, not like a professional football player, I don't like to have it again." - they were very honest, but they understood what was the idea."

Next up for Wagner's side is a trip to another of the league's big names, as they make the trip to Anfield to face a Liverpool side still rocking from Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham. 

It will be an emotional day for Wagner, as he takes to a dugout opposite friend and countryman Jurgen Klopp for the first time in the Premier League.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters