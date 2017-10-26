Liverpool & Newcastle Consider Move for Legendary Goalkeeper as Porto Exit Looms

Liverpool and Newcastle United are each considering a move for legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas in the January transfer window, according to El Pais - via the Mirror.

Casillas currently plays for Porto, but reports have emerged this week that his current side are looking to sell the 36-year-old in order to meet FIFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.





He was dropped from the side for the match with Pacos de Ferreira on Saturday, even while he was at the time enjoying his best run of form since leaving Real Madrid.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Porto are wary that they could score a big fine if they don't balance the books, and see Casillas' €5m-a-year earnings is one way to cut back on expenses. The player is believed to be very upset at his exclusion.

Paris Saint-Germain were linked with a move for the player earlier this week, but now Liverpool and the Magpies are set to enter the frame too. Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is said to be looking for an answer in goal and sees the player as a viable target, while Jurgen Klopp - and the Liverpool fans - aren't believed to be too happy with their current options in goal.

Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have each failed to really establish themselves as the club's number one, with both making a number of errors while entrusted with the jersey. Mignolet currently sits as Liverpool's first choice, but reports this week have suggested that Karius could now be drafted in after Liverpool's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Casillas joined Porto in summer 2015, after spending the entirety of his career until that point with boyhood club Real.