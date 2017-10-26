Stadium of Flight? Former Sunderland Striker Granted License to Operate His Own Airline

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Remember Asamoah Gyan? Sunderland fans certainly will after the Ghanaian forward became the club's record signing for £13m back in 2010. 

Football fans in general will also remember that penalty he missed in final moments of extra time in the 2010 World Cup quarter finals against Uruguay. 

Now the 31-year-old, who has been plying his trade in the middle east and China since leaving the Premier League in 2012, has his next career move in mind. The captain of Ghana's national team has just been granted a license to operate his own airline. 

Yep. Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, granted Gyan his approval for a license at the African Air Expo in Kotoka. Gyan's business will be called Baby Jet Airlines, which is apparently also the forward's nickname.

This is not Baby Jet's first business venture outside of football. In 2012 he turned his attention towards boxing promotion. Gyan has also dabbled in transport, real estate, and detergent ventures on the side of his football career. This has helped make him one of Africa's wealthiest footballers.

Gyan, who is currently playing for Turkish club Kayserispor, is one of the game's most well travelled players, as his career has taken him from Ghana to China with Shanghai SIPG, the United Arab Emirates with Al-Ain, Italy with Udinese, France with Rennes, and of course England with Sunderland. 

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals. He also has the most goals in World Cup competitions for an African player with six. Let's hope his latest venture into the airline business is as successful as his football career. 

