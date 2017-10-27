FC Bayern München have agreed a deal with Swedish side Hälsingborgs IF for the transfer of teenage prospect Alex Timossi Andersson.

The 16-year-old will move to the Bavarian giants on 1st July, 2019, though no details of the contract length or transfer fee have been disclosed.

The signing is the first under manager Jupp Heynckes since his return. Bayern brought the Gladbach legend out of retirement to fill the void left by Carlo Ancelotti who was sacked for overseeing poor performances.

#FCBayern have signed 16-year-old Alex Timossi #Andersson. The Sweden youth international will join from @HelsingborgsIF on 1st July 2019. pic.twitter.com/FMijgcT82R — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 27, 2017

Helsingborg currently sit sixth in the second tier of the Swedish football - the Superettan. Andersson has scored twice in sixteen appearances for Skånes Stolthet this season, since making the first team in January. The attacking midfielder has blossomed for the Swedish national sides - scoring six in four appearances for the U15s and twice in seven for the U16s.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić was delighted with the transfer: "Alex Timossi Andersson is a highly talented player. We're convinced that he will be a success at Bayern. Before joining us, he will remain at Helsingborg, where he will continue to gain experience and develop in familiar surroundings."

Bayern sit second in both the Bundesliga and their Champions League group - behind Borussia Dortmund and Paris-Saint Germain. Die Roten defeated RasenBallsport Leipzig on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal, winning on penalties, and face them again in the league on Friday evening.