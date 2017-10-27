Claude Puel Insists Nampalys Mendy Could Still Have Leicester Future After Being Farmed Out on Loan

New Leicester City manager Claude Puel has given Papy Mendy hope of a future at the King Power Stadium, having taken over the reins in the wake of Craig Shakespeare's dismissal.

Mendy is currently on loan with French side OGC Nice, but Puel has said that he could be an important player for the Foxes if he gets enough games under his belt.

Papy Mendy has already made eight appearances for Nice this season, the same number he made for #lcfc last term. https://t.co/SjBU148aKL — Mercury LCFC (@MercuryLCFC) October 27, 2017

"For him it’s important to play often because of injuries,” the former Southampton manager said, via the Leicester Mercury. “If he comes back at a good level, he can be an important player."

Puel will certainly have his work cut out for him at Leicester, but after giving a good account of himself at St Mary's, he should be confident in his ability to turn things around.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

The Foxes haven't been able to get a grasp on an extended run of form since their miraculous Premier League title success two seasons ago, and have fired two managers since; so Puel will have to steady things quickly if he is to make this one a successful season for his new club.

Next up for Leicester is a game against fellow strugglers Everton, so the manager could fancy his side's chances. But he will face his first real test as the club's new manager when they face Manchester City on November 18 in their first match after the international break.

Mendy, meanwhile, could possibly remain at Nice due to the French side being given the option to buy him following the season-long loan deal. He could provide a real predicament if he excels during his stay in France and both clubs want him in their squad.