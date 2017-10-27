Picking a Combined XI of AC Milan and Juventus Players Ahead of Saturday's Clash

Two old rivals in AC Milan and Juventus meet in Saturday's late Serie A kick off for their 226th competitive meeting.

Milan have fallen away in recent years, while Juventus have dominated domestically - but this summer's resurgence thanks to Chinese investment has got fans dreaming of knocking the Old Lady off their perch.

Or at least it did, until a sub par a start to the season for Vincenzo Montella's men has dented their chances of silverware, with Napoli taking the driving seat in the race for the title.

Juventus need to win if they are to keep pace with the league leaders and Inter. Here's a combined XI of the best players in each position from the two great rivals.

1. GK: Gianluigi Buffon



One of the greatest of all time. A career spanning 853 club appearances, 633 of which have been with Juventus, Buffon can only be defined as a legend.

Even at the ripe age of 39, Buffon remains at the top of his game and second to none when it comes to goalkeeping. Named in FIFA's the Best XI this week, Buffon is still renowned as the best.

Donnarumma will feature in between the sticks for Milan this Saturday and is widely tipped to be Buffon's successor for the Italy national team. The changing of the guards is on the horizon, but Buffon, for now, remains at the top.

RB: Stephan Lichtsteiner

Another Juve veteran, Lichtsteiner joined the club in 2011 for just £9m and has been an ever-present within the squad since. The Swiss international is consistent in his duties, both defending and attacking.

Never one to steal the headlines, Lichtsteiner's place in the side was occupied by Dani Alves previously, but his transfer to PSG has left the right-back position free for the 33-year-old.

CB: Giorgio Chiellini

Yet another long-term Juventus player, Chiellini has made 444 appearances for the Old Lady and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

The Italian centre-half has a clear connection with Buffon and the two are the main leaders in Allegri's side.

CB: Mateo Musacchio

AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has been given a two-game ban for elbowing and will miss the clash against his former club Juventus - which, along with his poor start to life for the Rossoneri, justifies his omission from this combined XI.

A no-nonsense centre-back, Mateo Musacchio is able to spot danger and stifle it - making him the perfect partner for aforementioned ball-playing Bonucci.

Spending seven seasons at Spanish side Villarreal, Musacchio looked to challenge himself going into his late twenties - and saw the rebuilding of Milan as the perfect project.

LB: Alex Sandro

Juventus, of course, dominate this defence, hailed as one of the best in world football. Alex Sandro completes the backline with his Brazilian flair and attacking prowess.

The youngest of the backline at the age of 26, the emphasis of his game on attack does leave Juve susceptible at the back.

Juve have now conceded nine goals, which is poor when compared to recent years - likely due to their philosophy transitioning into a focus on attack.

Having scored 27 times in Serie A already this season - their best tally after nine rounds since 1960 - Alex Sandro has been crucial to this improved record.

CDM: Sami Khedira

The German midfielder finds his place in this side based on form, scoring a hat-trick against Udinese - Khedira has impressed in an unlikely area.

Prioritising the break up of opposition play, Khedira is the counterpart to a new attacking Juve style.

CDM: Miralem Pjanic

Pjanic has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A for years, making the move from Roma to Juve in 2016 for £40m.

The Bosnian's speciality is passing, he keeps a team ticking over and is able to create a range of chances with his vision and ability.

RM: Juan Cuadrado

A true workhorse of a winger, the Colombian doesn't stop running. Cuadrado is one of Allegri's favourite players, given his defensive work rate and attacking flair.

Scoring Juve's fourth against SPAL in midweek, Cuadrado found the back of the net for the second time this season - a tally he will be aiming to improve upon.

CAM: Hakan Calhanoglu

Back to Milan, summer arrival Hakan Calhanoglu has shown the promise of being a brilliant player in red and black. Also scoring in midweek like Cuadrado, Calhanoglu has hit his stride following a tricky adjustment period.





The victim of Milan's struggles, Calhanoglu has a tendency to only show up when the team is playing well.





The beneficiary of a good team performance, when on form, the Turkey international is unplayable - add his dead-ball abilities and he is a deadly asset to have.

LM: Suso

The ex-Liverpool winger has become a hit in Milan and is now arguably their best player. Moving to the San Siro in 2015, Suso has gone on to have 30 goal contributions in 60 games.

At just 23 years of age, the Spaniard has come on leaps and bounds since leaving Merseyside. Both tactically and physically, Suso has become faster, stronger and certainly more clinical.





Suso cut in and smashed into the bottom in the Derby di Milano against Inter and has been a fan favourite of the last few seasons.

ST: Paulo Dybala

Leading the line is Paulo Dybala. The Argentine sensation has been the most in-form striker in world football so far - and he hasn't even played his position. Second striker to Gonzalo Higuain, Dybala has thrived off second balls and defensive clearances.

Scoring 13 times in all competitions, Dybala has continued to impress with his clinical eye for goal and dynamic movement. He is able to find space around opposition defenders - once they notice it's too late.