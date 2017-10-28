AC Milan Star Suso Says He Wants a 'Long Term' Stay at the Club Ahead of Juventus Clash

AC Milan midfielder Suso insists he is happy at the club and wants to stay for a long time, despite speculation that he could leave.





Suso joined the Italian club in 2015 from Liverpool and has since made 60 appearances, scoring 12 goals in the process. He most recently scored on Wednesday, while also providing an assist, as he helped Milan storm to a 4-1 win over Chievo Verona in Serie A.

The Spaniard recently signed a contract extension with the Rossoneri in September, which extended his stay to the summer of 2022.

But that hasn't stopped the speculation that he may be set for the exit as Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool man. However, ahead of Milan's big clash against Juventus on Saturday, the 23-year-old revealed he has no intention of leaving the club, while Milan have no intention of selling him.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the midfielder said: "I extended my contract not long ago, Fassone could have sold me before the renewal, I'm happy here, I have a contract and my intention is to stay here long term."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Spaniard also spoke about the big Juventus match, insisting it is an opportunity for Milan to show how the team has come. He said: "Juventus now gives us a chance to prove that we are growing and improving. I feel more comfortable on the wing, but believe the manager was seeking what was best for the team, I can adapt to multiple roles.

"We know Juventus, a strong team, we need to play at 100% and yesterday's win made us feel good. What would I give to score a goal to Buffon? I would walk home, like I did last year after the derby, after all I only live 50 metres away."

AC Milan currently sit eighth in the Serie A league table, nine points behind Juventus and 12 points behind league leaders Napoli.