Arsenal in the Hunt for ‘New Mesut Ozil’ & Compatriot Teenage Prodigy Berkay Ozcan

Arsenal are hunting for a new version of a player they currently possess.Berkay Ozcan has been labelled the 'new Mesut Ozil' and there are claims that he is in talks with the Gunners about a potential move.

The 19-year-old who currently plays for Stuttgart has revealed that Arsene Wenger has been scouting him for the past two years.

There are some similarities between him and the Arsenal playmaker in that they were both born in Germany to Turkish parents, but that's where the comparison stops.

The 19-year-old has some way to reach the calibre of Ozil who is a World Cup winner and widely regarded as one of the best playmakers in the world today.

He initially won caps with the Germany under-15 team, but has since switched his allegiance to Turkey. The decision has proved to be a fruitful one as he has stirred up quite the name for himself moving through the youth ranks.

In quotes from The Sun, the teenager has now revealed that he has been in talks with Arsenal. He claims "My agent and I are in talks with Arsenal. They have been scouting me for the past two years, and send representatives to watch my games. My agent is in direct talks with them, I am not sure if now is the right time for me to join Arsenal - it may be a bit early for me."

Ozcan then goes on to say: "I want to prove myself at Stuttgart and keep developing first.

Ultimately Arsenal is the club I want to join in the future and, God willing, I will achieve my goal."

The young man has some way to go if he wants to reach the level of success that Ozil has. However, if he continues to put on eye-catching displays, the comparisons will only go stronger and interests from other European powerhouses will become ever more apparent.