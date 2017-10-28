Cristiano Ronaldo Takes to Instagram With Model Girlfriend to Announce the Name of Fourth Child

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to announce the name of his fourth child as Georgina Rodriguez's due date draws closer, according to The Sun.

The Spanish model announced that the couple's first child together is due to be born in less than a month and thanks to a bit of teamwork between Ronaldo and Rodriguez, their daughter's name has already been decided.

"I chose the first name and Gio the second," Ronaldo said on his Instagram Live video. "The name of my daughter will be Alana Martina. I just wanted to share this with you. I think it is a beautiful name."

The Real Madrid star was recently in London for the Best Fifa Awards 2017 ceremony, where he was voted as the men's player of the year ahead of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's manager, Zinedine Zidane, was voted as the men's coach of the year during the ceremony, whilst Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud picked up the coveted Puskas award for his stunning scorpion kick against Crystal Palace last season.

Ronaldo was also voted into the FIFAPro XI, which included the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Toni Kroos, Neymar and Messi.