Cristiano Ronaldo Takes to Instagram With Model Girlfriend to Announce the Name of Fourth Child

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to announce the name of his fourth child as Georgina Rodriguez's due date draws closer, according to The Sun.

The Spanish model announced that the couple's first child together is due to be born in less than a month and thanks to a bit of teamwork between Ronaldo and Rodriguez, their daughter's name has already been decided.

"I chose the first name and Gio the second," Ronaldo said on his Instagram Live video. "The name of my daughter will be Alana Martina. I just wanted to share this with you. I think it is a beautiful name."

The Real Madrid star was recently in London for the Best Fifa Awards 2017 ceremony, where he was voted as the men's player of the year ahead of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's manager, Zinedine Zidane, was voted as the men's coach of the year during the ceremony, whilst Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud picked up the coveted Puskas award for his stunning scorpion kick against Crystal Palace last season.

Ronaldo was also voted into the FIFAPro XI, which included the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Toni Kroos, Neymar and Messi.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters