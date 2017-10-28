England's Under-17 side battled from 2-0 down to run out emphatic 5-2 winners against Spain in the U17 World Cup Final, promptly sending Twitter into meltdown over the potential 'golden generation' that appears to be developing.

Spain took an early lead, with Sergio Gomez jabbing the ball home from close-range after a defensive mix-up from Steve Cooper's side. The Barcelona youngster was in again soon after, emphatically slamming home his second of the match. England were on the ropes, and needed to steady themselves as the ruthless Spain side began to outplay them.

England powered back on the stroke of half-time, with tournament golden boot winner Rhian Brewster heading home. The young lions re-emerged galvanised in the second half, with Morgan Gibbs White and Phil Foden both netting to put England ahead heading into the last 20 minutes.

Spain began to panic, and the fans they left at the back allowed Marc Geuhi and Foden to seal the famous victory for England in the last ten minutes to gap off a historic comeback.

Understandably, the historic win sent Twitter into meltdown, with a number of high-profile characters from the game scrambling to their keyboards to Tweet their messages of congratulations to the heroic youngsters.

Congratulations @england U17's! Great character shown. Brilliant performances all tournament. World Cup winners! #U17WorldCupfinal 🏆 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 28, 2017

The outpouring of excitement is certainly justified, with England youth teams having been in sensational form this year.

The Under-17s World Cup win sits along a host of excellent achievements, including the Under-19s winning their Euros, the Under-20s winning their World Cup and the Toulon tournament, as well as the Under-21s making the semi-final of their Euros.

England's senior side travel to Russia in the summer to take part in the World Cup, and they will be eager to emulate the success being repeatedly shown by the younger generation.

These are exciting times to be an England fan, and the youngsters on show will be hopeful that their superb international showings will be rewarded with a run in their domestic sides.