Jamie Carragher Teases Ex-Liverpool Teammate Michael Owen on Twitter Over His Old Advert

October 28, 2017

Sky pundit Jamie Carragher didn't hold back on Twitter after seeing an old advert from former Liverpool and England teammate Michael Owen. 

The pair played for Liverpool between 1996 and 2004 before Owen moved to Real Madrid. While at the club, they won two league cups, an FA Cup, a FA Community Shield, a UEFA Cup and a UEFA Super Cup. 

FUSSBALL/UEFA CUP FINALE 2001: LIVERPOOL - ALAVES 5:4 n.V.
FUSSBALL/UEFA CUP FINALE 2001: LIVERPOOL - ALAVES 5:4 n.V.

Owen also played for the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United, before finishing his career with Stoke City in 2013. Carragher, on the other hand, remained at Liverpool for the rest of his career until he also retired in 2013. 

But since their playing days finished, Carragher and Owen have gone on to become football pundits for competing broadcasters, the former at Sky Sports and the latter at BT Sport. 

However, it seems the two still keep it contact with each other, even if it is to ridicule the other over something they did in the past. 

That's exactly what Jamie Carragher did when he discovered an old advert featuring his former teammate Michael Owen. 

The 2001 Balon d'Or winner was involved in an advert promoting Dubai tourism. But judging by the reaction of Carragher, he wasn't too impressed with it. Carragher took to Twitter to label it as the "Best. Worst. Advert. I've. Ever. Seen."

But Owen certainly didn't seem happy with Carragher as he responded by saying "it was 19 years ago."

There was still no winning at all for Owen as he was once again mocked on Twitter, this time by Twitter users responding to the former Liverpool man's reply. Here are some of those tweets:

Unfortunately it seems like time isn't going to help Michael Owen live that advert down, given the reaction he's received on Twitter after Carragher bringing up the video again.   

