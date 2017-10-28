Liverpool produced a gutsy second-half performance to beat a plucky Huddersfield Town side 3-0 in the Premier League.

After a lacklustre opening to proceedings, the first real action of the game saw Mohamed Salah's penalty saved by Jonas Lössl close to half-time, with Jordan Henderson smashing the follow-up attempt against the post. The Reds took the lead early in the second half, with Daniel Sturridge finishing clinically one-on-one after a defensive howler from the Terriers.

Klopp's men doubled their lead soon after, as Roberto Firmino rose to power home a header from a James Milner corner. Georginio Wijnaldum sealed the three points for his side midway through the second-half, emphatically rifling a shot in off the cross-bar from a tight angle.

Both teams got the game off to a cautious start, with neither side going for the jugular in the opening ten minutes of the game. In the 12th minute, the Reds suffered an early scare, as Aaron Mooy's devilish corner caused mayhem in the Liverpool back-line, before the ball was eventually hoofed clear to safety.

Klopp's side came close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute, as James Milner skilfully picked out Sturridge with a dangerous cross, but the England international connected poorly on the back-post and saw his shot loop onto the roof of Lössl's net. The Terriers started to frustrated the Reds, keeping their shape in midfield superbly.

In the 26th minute, Liverpool landed the first shot on target of the match - with some clever link up play between Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah resulting in a disappointingly tame shot from the fiery Egyptian being comfortably saved by Lössl. The Reds came close again in the 31st minute, but Milner somehow managed to fire his shot straight at Lössl from close-range.

The Reds should have taken the lead in the 41st minute. Roberto Firmino was clumsily brought down in the penalty area by Tommy Smith, but Mohamed Salah saw his firmly-struck penalty superbly saved by Lössl, before Henderson's follow-up effort agonisingly ricocheted off the post and went behind for a goal-kick.

After presumingly receiving a half-time rocket from Klopp, Liverpool burst onto the pitch in the second half with far more attacking endeavour. They didn't have long to wait to open the scoring, as in the 51st minute Sturridge seized upon a wayward backward header from Smith, allowing him to surge through on goal and cooly clip his finish over the infuriated Lössl.

The Reds doubled their lead in the 58th minute as Milner's perfectly curled cross saw Roberto Firmino stoop low to get ahead of Aaron Mooy and send the Anfield faithful into raptures with a well-taken header. Liverpool began to run rampant, and they came close to a third in the 64th minute, with Salah striking the post after Lössl superbly got a finger-tip to the powerful effort.

Liverpool were well and truly on top of David Wagner's side, who's initial defensive resolve was beginning to crumble rapidly. Joel Matip almost gave Liverpool another goal in the 68th minute, but the powerful centre-back's strong header nipped just wide of Lössl's far-post.

The third goal finally came in the 75th minute, Georginio Wijnaldum let Salah's clever pass roll across his body, before unleashing a thunderous drive which smashed off the cross-bar and into the back of the net.

The Reds saw out the game without any real threat from Wagner's side, producing the kind of response they needed after last weekend's abject performance in the 4-1 defeat to Spurs.