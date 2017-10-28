PHOTO: Juventus to Release New Vintage and Limited Kit to Celebrate 120th Anniversary

Juventus have an important event coming up next week, and intend to celebrate it in an unprecedented way.

On November 1, 1897, the Old Lady was born from the minds of a bunch of high school teenagers, who founded the club while sitting on a bench in one of the busiest streets of Turin.

To commemorate their 120th anniversary, the Italian giants will reportedly release a new, vintage kit that the players will wear during Juventus' match against Benevento, and will be available to buy for a limited time only.

Juventus releasing fourth shirt to celebrate the clubs 120th anniversary (Nov 1) - Kit will be worn in the home game against Benevento. pic.twitter.com/09lpiuMqTx — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) October 27, 2017

This retro kit, their fourth one of the season, will be as simple as possible, and it won't feature any sponsors, images or writings.

Leaked pictures of the jerseys show a classic, black-and-white t-shirt with three golden stars sewed on the top-left corner, one for every lot of ten league titles won.

Image by Adele Berti

Only 1897 kits - in accordance with the foundation year - will be for sale, and fans will have one chance to see it worn next week, when the Bianconeri take on Benevento in the Serie A's 12th matchday.

Juventus won their first Serie A Scudetto in 1905, eight years after the club was born, and have ever since increased the number up to 33.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

With Massimiliano Allegri at the lead, the Bianconeri have dominated the Serie A for almost a decade, bringing home three league titles, three Italian cups, and came close to winning the Champions League by arrived second twice in three years.