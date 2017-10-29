Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard Says Injury Is Behind Him Ahead of Champions League Clash With Roma

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Eden Hazard has insisted that he is back to full fitness ahead of Tuesday's trip to Roma in the Champions League.

The Belgian international missed the start of the season through injury, but has now scored three goals in his last three games since his return, including the winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

And he has stressed that he is ready to make an impact in the upcoming games against Roma and Manchester United.

"I'm training hard, the injury is the past," he told Chelsea TV. "I'm fully ready for the next game, I just want to play.

"A big week is coming, so it was important also for the confidence to stay high, after the game against Watford, to win at Bournemouth. We are full of confidence now, two big games in Champions League and Premier League. And we are ready to play both."

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Chelsea stayed in fourth in the Premier League standings following their narrow win at the Vitality Stadium, and Hazard admitted it was a crucial victory.


"It's a massive win, massive," he added. "We should have scored more goals, but we did well in defending together and at the end of the game we had the three points, and that's the most important thing.

"At half-time, we just said 'we need to keep pushing, to keep playing like this, we are playing well and the only problem is that we haven't scored'.

"We know the quality of the team that we can score at any time. So we did, I did, and it's important because we won."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters