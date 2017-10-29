Daniel Sturridge Admits He Forgot About Scoring Milestone But Sets His Sights on More Goals

Daniel Sturridge has admitted he totally forgot he was on the cusp of scoring a century of club career goals before the Huddersfield game, but was defiant about hitting another 100.

The striker opened the scoring for the Liverpool on Saturday against the Terriers with a delightful dinked finished to set the club on their way to their fourth win of the season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Englishman has been a bit-part player since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015, and his scoring rate has dropped significantly since the German has been in charge compared to when Brendan Rodgers was in charge.

That may be a reason as to why Sturridge hasn't really been monitoring his amount of goals of late, but the former Chelsea and Manchester City striker has already set his sights on hitting another 100 goals.

💯 Daniel Sturridge's 100th club career goal. 👏 pic.twitter.com/S9rykoC57K — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 28, 2017

He said, as quoted by the club's official website: "I didn't even think about that, I completely forgot. I'm grateful to God for blessing me and allowing me to reach that amount of goals.

"Hopefully there will be a lot more to come -nthere could've been a lot more but you can never look at the past, you look to the future and say hopefully I'll be able to score another 100 before my career is over."

Of Sturridge's 100 goals, 62 have come in the red of Liverpool, with the majority coming when he first moved to Anfield when he was playing up front with Luis Suarez with Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard in support.

