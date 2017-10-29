Eden Hazard Adds Insult to Injury After Trolling Former Chelsea Teammate Asmir Begovic

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Following Eden Hazard’s match-winning goal against Bournemouth against former teammate Asmir Begovic, he decided to take to social media to rub more salt in the wounds of the Bosnian goalkeeper.

The Belgian scored the only goal of the game early in the second half at the Vitality during Saturday’s late kick-off, expertly latching on to Alvaro Morata’s lovely pass before firing past Begovic at the keeper’s near post.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

It was Begovic’s first time facing his former side since departing the club in a £10m switch to Bournemouth this summer, in a game which was almost as miserable as his entire tenure at Stamford Bridge.

After the match, it would seem that Hazard couldn’t help but get one over on the Bosnian international, taking to social media to share a selfie he took in front of a picture of Begovic inside the Vitality Stadium.

When @hazardeden_10 takes the camera for a post-match selfie... #CFC #Chelsea

A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on

Reported by The Metro, Hazard conceded following the game that he felt that his side should have definitely scored more than the one in yesterday’s match-up.

Hazard shared: “I think the only problem today was we should score more goals. We could have scored three or four. It’s not easy to control the game when you are just 1-0 up. Defensively we are strong. We deserved to win.”

Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea find themselves sitting fourth in the table, with nine points separating themselves and league leader Manchester City. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are 19th in the league after a poor opening ten games this season.

The Blues will face Manchester United next weekend at Stamford Bridge which is set to be a thrilling encounter, while Bournemouth will travel to St. James’ Park to face off against Newcastle on Saturday, looking to force themselves out of the relegation zone.  

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters