Eden Hazard Adds Insult to Injury After Trolling Former Chelsea Teammate Asmir Begovic

Following Eden Hazard’s match-winning goal against Bournemouth against former teammate Asmir Begovic, he decided to take to social media to rub more salt in the wounds of the Bosnian goalkeeper.

The Belgian scored the only goal of the game early in the second half at the Vitality during Saturday’s late kick-off, expertly latching on to Alvaro Morata’s lovely pass before firing past Begovic at the keeper’s near post.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

It was Begovic’s first time facing his former side since departing the club in a £10m switch to Bournemouth this summer, in a game which was almost as miserable as his entire tenure at Stamford Bridge.

After the match, it would seem that Hazard couldn’t help but get one over on the Bosnian international, taking to social media to share a selfie he took in front of a picture of Begovic inside the Vitality Stadium.

When @hazardeden_10 takes the camera for a post-match selfie... #CFC #Chelsea A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Reported by The Metro, Hazard conceded following the game that he felt that his side should have definitely scored more than the one in yesterday’s match-up.

Hazard shared: “I think the only problem today was we should score more goals. We could have scored three or four. It’s not easy to control the game when you are just 1-0 up. Defensively we are strong. We deserved to win.”

Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea find themselves sitting fourth in the table, with nine points separating themselves and league leader Manchester City. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are 19th in the league after a poor opening ten games this season.

The Blues will face Manchester United next weekend at Stamford Bridge which is set to be a thrilling encounter, while Bournemouth will travel to St. James’ Park to face off against Newcastle on Saturday, looking to force themselves out of the relegation zone.