Iker Casillas Gatecrashes Cristiano Ronaldo's Baby Announcement to Troll Former Real Madrid Teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram on Friday to announce the name of his unborn baby daughter, but he was rudely interrupted by former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas.

The Spanish goalkeeper clearly had no qualms about getting in on Ronaldo's big moment, ruthlessly trolling him with an entirely unrelated comment.

"In Portugal, they love me more than you!" he wrote, to the undoubted annoyance of the Los Blancos star.

Iker Casillas gatecrashed Cristiano Ronaldo's baby announcement to troll the #RealMadrid star! pic.twitter.com/jMVDI6fx5r — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) October 28, 2017

He brushed it off, though, noticing the comment and replying: "Iker, brother. In Portugal they love you very much. A hug!"





Casillas, who has played for Portuguese giants Porto since 2015, might have to make amends with a particularly expensive baby present.





Alana Martina is expected next month, and Ronaldo will be hoping that Casillas doesn't have any more trolling planned.

"I chose the first name and Gio the second," Ronaldo said on Instagram. "The name of my daughter will be Alana Martina. I just wanted to share this with you. I think it is a beautiful name."





This will be the Portuguese superstar's first child not to be born by a surrogate mother.

He welcomed twins Eva Martia and Mateo in June to make seven-year-old Cristiano Jr a big brother.