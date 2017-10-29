Inter Star Mauro Icardi's Wife Set to Go to Court With Ex-Husband and Udinese Striker Maxi Lopez

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Wanda Nara - the wife of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi - is set to be sued by ex-husband and current Udinese hitman Maxi Lopez, after rumours surfaced that she allegedly posted his mobile phone number on social media.

The pair are now set for a fierce court dispute - and not for the first time - following their divorce back in 2013 after Nara began seeing Lopez’s former teammate, Icardi.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Now, according to reports surfaced by The Sun, Lopez - who played with Icardi at Sampdoria - has filed a lawsuit against Nara for what he claims was an act of “revenge” used to damage his “reputation”, by supposedly posting not just his phone number, but various other pieces of personal information on social media.

However, Nara’s legal team have denied Lopez’s claims and were quick to point out that Lopez is currently involved in a range of separate court cases regarding child support.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Reported by The Sun, Nara’s legal representative said: “Wanda Nara is absolutely convinced that she can prove her innocence. On the contrary, it’s worth noting that Maxi Lopez is involved, both in Italy and Argentina, in numerous court cases.

“Wanda Nara has made numerous charges against Lopez for failing to pay maintenance for their children since January 2017 for a total figure of over €130,000. The only victims of Lopez’s behaviour are his children and Nara, who is only guilty of trying to guarantee the rights of her children are respected.

“We have no doubt that any action taken by Lopez represents exclusively the vain and desperate attempt to not pay the sum the law stated he must give towards his family.”

The court case is set to take place in Milan on the 22nd November.

