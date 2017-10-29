REPORTE: Dave Martínez será el manager de los Washington Nationals la próxima temporada

Los Washington Nationals ya tienen manager para la próxima temporada.
Per @JonHeyman, Davey Martinez to be named next #Nationals manager:https://t.co/sMUq5JvtBW— FanRag Sports MLB (@FanRagMLB) October 29, 2017
Según Jon Heyman, de FanRag Sports, el equipo habría seleccionado al coach de banca de los Chicago Cubs, Dave Martínez, como su estratega para la próxima campaña.
BREAKING: Nationals have finalized deal with Davey Martinez. Three years and an option, according to a person familiar with the situation.— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 29, 2017
#Chicago_Cubs Nationals To Hire Dave Martinez As Manager https://t.co/0Pa5tKemIj #investment pic.twitter.com/UjgC7zUT3s— InvestopiaUk (@InvestopiaUk) October 29, 2017
El anuncio no se hará oficial hasta que culmine la Serie Mundial.