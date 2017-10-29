Statistics Indicate Man City Star Gabriel Jesus Is on Highly Impressive Personal Streak at Present

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has lit up the Premier League since making his move to the Etihad from Brazilian side Palmeiras back in January of this year.

The 20-year-old, who signed for £27m plus add-ons, has relished playing in England's top flight, already scoring 13 goals in the division to establish himself as one of the most promising young strikers in Europe.

The full Brazil international is even giving joint club-record top scorer Sergio Aguero something to think about up front, and he is looking every inch the future source of goals for the Citizens.

Interestingly, what's even more impressive is that Jesus has embarked on an incredible win streak stretching all the way back to a year ago.

Victory over West Brom on Saturday meant that Jesus is now personally undefeated for one whole calendar year - that's 35 games, 27 of which were wins and eight of which were draws.

He appears to have a profound influence on the pitch, whether he has started or come on as a substitute, and City will no doubt be pleased to have an individual with a strong winning mentality in their side.

In theory, the more of those kind of players they have on their hands, the more likely they are to secure a third Premier League title at the end of the season, and who knows how many more additional trophies.

