West Ham Chiefs Gravitate Towards Sean Dyche as Hammers Ponder Slaven Bilic's Replacement

West Ham manager, Slaven Bilic looks the likeliest manager to be teetering on the edge of the sack, with his side currently hovering precariously close to the relegation zone.

With his future at the club painted in a shroud of doubt, Burnley’s Sean Dyche will be the Hammers go-to-guy if under-fire Bilic is to be given his marching orders.

According to the Daily Mail the West Ham board will assess the situation after their game against Crystal Palace, before deciding the Bilic's future.

West Ham have won just two of their nine Premier League games this season. It was their dismal showing at home against newly-promoted, Brighton that really served a catalyst for West Ham chiefs, David Sullivan and David Gold, to begin looking elsewhere.

And after the Hammers' 3-0 home defeat, Bilic was rather candid about his relationship with his bosses.

He said: "I don’t know. All that I can say is that I am the manager of the team and I take full responsibility” (via The Sun).

However, their midweek comeback against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup could be seen as one of those sparks to stop the rut, as West Ham came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.

This was the momentum that seemed to have momentarily carried over to their next crucial match against fellow members of the relegation battle, Crystal Palace.

The Hammers shot out to a 2-0 lead, but were served a comeback medicine of their own, as Roy Hodgson’s men equalised in stoppage time.

This was a game that served a chance for Bilic to restore belief into the West Ham chiefs that he could still lead this team out of the pull of the relegation scrap.

As Bilic creeps closer to a sacking, Dyche’s name continues to be circled as a probable candidate. West Ham won’t be the only club vying for the English manager. Everton – who are currently without a manager – are looking towards Dyche to replace the absence left by Ronald Koeman.

West Ham chiefs will be able to have a stronger look at their probable candidate, as Burnley face Newcastle United on Monday night football.