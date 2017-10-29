West Ham Star Striker Javier Hernandez Claims He Would Trade His Goals for Wins

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez was left lamenting his side’s two-goal capitulation against Crystal Palace, after the Hammers had led through the Mexican’s fourth goal of the season, before Andre Ayew added to their lead.

But West Ham’s defensive frailties showed once again, as they let a two goal lead slip, with Wilfried Zaha’s equaliser coming in the 97th minute.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

After the game, Hernandez spoke to West Ham's website about his disappointment that his side were unable to leave Selhurst Park with all three points.

He said: “We were two goals up but unfortunately they fought and we couldn’t hold them, and then they scored in the last minute. The feeling is disappointment obviously because we felt like we could win this match.”

The draw sees West Ham hang precariously above the relegation zone, and their task of escaping its pull will be no easier than a visit from Liverpool next Saturday.

Despite scoring his fourth goal of the campaign, Hernandez told the club that he would parlay his goals away if it meant that his side could get wins.

When asked about his goal the 29-year-old said: “It’s nice and it gives you lot of confidence. I’m a striker and goals give you that but the goals I have so far for the team haven’t got us points or a victory so far, so I’m a little disappointed also.

