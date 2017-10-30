Burnley 1-0 Newcastle: Jeff Hendrick Goal Gifts Sean Dyche Clarets Anniversary Present

Burnley marked Sean Dyche's five-year anniversary in charge of the Clarets with a 1-0 win against Newcastle at Turf Moor on Monday night.

The big team news before kick-off was that Chris Wood was out with a hamstring injury and Ashley Barnes would lead the line instead on his 28th birthday. Johann Berg Gudmundsson also came in for Scott Arfield whilst Newcastle made one change themselves, bringing in Mo Diame for Issac Hayden.

Burnley started positively by attacking a seemingly nervous Newcastle back four from the opening whistle, but it was the Magpies who had the first real chance in the tenth minute when Christian Atsu fired over from close range after a scramble in the penalty box from a corner.

Jonjo Shelvey then fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area ferociously into the palms of Nick Pope seven minutes later as Newcastle grew further into the game.

The first half was incredibly tight with both teams prioritising their organisation over creating clear-cut chances, possibly to be expected given the disciplinarian natures of respective managers Sean Dyche and Rafa Benitez.

Pope was called into action five minutes after the restart to parry Ayoze Perez's curling effort round the post - the first effort that really tested either goalkeeper.

Burnley responded with a deep free-kick to the back post which James Tarkowski headed powerfully into the grateful arms of Rob Elliot when the centre back really should have done better.

The lack of action in the game might have made the injury to Joselu in the 56th minute more comical than it should have been, as the Spaniard was caught right where it hurts by the follow through of Pope's clearance.

The Clarets kept on pressing and were eventually rewarded in the 74th minute - Elliot parried Jack Cork's shot straight to Gudmundsson who delivered an inch perfect cross through the braids of DeAndre Yedlin's hair, allowing Jeff Hendrick to power home at the back post.

Benitez rung the changes by bringing on Hayden, Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle - and his subs almost paid off in the 82nd minute as Joselu came inches away from finding an equaliser - his shot whistling just past the post.

Burnley almost made it 2-0 with a minute to go as Barnes' swift turn and strike looked to be heading into the bottom corner but Elliot got across his goal well to save.

Newcastle continued to look for a last gasp equaliser as Hayden's terrific long range shot was turned away for a corner by Pope, with Javier Manquillo's flicked header from the resulting set-piece dropping onto the roof of the net to mark the final whistle.

The victory means the Clarets leapfrog Newcastle into seventh position, two points above ninth placed Newcastle.