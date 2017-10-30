Neymar Hails 'Brothers' Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on Trip Back to Barcelona

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Neymar has met up with his former Barcelona hunting partners Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on a quick jaunt back to the Catalan club, saying that he still count the pair as 'brothers' despite his summer exit. 

The Brazilian left the Primera Division leaders in the summer for a world record fee of €222m, moving to Paris Saint-Germain - where he has scored and assisted 18 goals in just 11 games in all competitions this season, scoring in all three of their Champions League ties thus far. 

Posting a picture on Twitter of the trio chatting and sharing a cup of maté, Neymar said: "Those were our days. I count Messi and Suarez as brothers. I am glad to see them."

The Brazil star missed his side's 3-0 win over Nice this weekend after being sent off late against Marseille in PSG's previous Ligue 1 game, giving him the weekend free as his side cruised to victory thanks to a brace from Edinson Cavani and a Dante own goal. 

Meanwhile, Barcelona recorded a win of their own over Athletic Club, Ernesto Valverde heaping praise on Messi after his goalscoring performance in the 2-0 triumph. 

"Messi could have scored another goal if the post hadn't got in the way, but he's incredible," he said. "He can make the difference at any moment. It was a spectacular goal. We're so lucky that the best player in the world plays for us."

Valencia's win over Alaves kept Barca's lead at the top of the table to four points, but their fellow Catalan side Girona did Valverde's men a massive favour on Sunday when they stunned Real Madrid, coming from 1-0 down to triumph 2-1 and open an eight-point gap between the Clasico rivals. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters