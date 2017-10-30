Spanish Report Claims Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes Planning to Oust Gareth Bale From Madrid

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly attempting to influence a transfer with the help of his agent Jorge Mendes.

The Portugal international isn't trying to leave Madrid himself, but is believed to want Gareth Bale sold.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

According to Diario Gol, Bale has little support in the team's dressing room, and is only friends with Luka Modric, who was his teammate back at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish news outlet reports that Ronaldo is keen to see the Welsh star leave the Bernabeu soon, and has someone in mind to replace him. The Portuguese forward has some real clout at the club, and is thought to have inside knowledge when it comes to the transfer dealings and the events taking place behind the scenes.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

According to Gol, the player wants to see 20-year-old Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes come in as a replacement for Bale if he is indeed sold.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace is currently on loan with La Liga side Valencia and has been quite impressive, helping the side mount a challenge for the league title with three goals in seven outings so far this season.

Guedes is also represented by Mendes, who is also quite close to Florentino Perez. If the story is to be believed, Perez could be convinced to offload Bale and bring Guedes in to keep Ronaldo happy.

Bale, 28, is now in his prime and was once thought to be the future of Real, but exit rumours have persisted over the last few seasons, and given his status in the dressing room, Los Blancos may just decide to cash in on the former Spurs man.