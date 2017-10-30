VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Hilarious Response After Being Told He Is 'the Best' on Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo was brutally honest in an Instagram Live video after one of his die-hard fans told him that he was "the best."

Ronaldo, along with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Balotelli, have earned a reputation for their attitude off the pitch. Whether you fall on the side of confidence or arrogance when it comes to describing Ronaldo's personality, his response to his fan on social media was exactly what you expect from the Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo's response when a fan calls him the best... pic.twitter.com/Gu5GvmpPdl — GMS (@GMS678) October 30, 2017

A comment on the live chat read: "Cristiano, you’re the best!"

Before bursting out laughing, Ronaldo responded by saying "Of course I’m the best. Check the last Monday, who win The Best?"

The Portuguese international was referring to his time in London last week where he was given the UEFA Player of the Year award for a record third time, beating Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain poster boy Neymar to top spot.

"I'm so glad to be here, and honoured to win this trophy again," Ronaldo said at the ceremony last week, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"Thank you to my team-mates and congratulations to them too. I'm so blessed - thanks also to the supporters of Real Madrid, and everyone who helped me to achieve this."