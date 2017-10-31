AC Milan Expect Midfielder to Be Sidelined for a Couple of Games at Least With Knee Issue

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

AC Milan are expecting to be without midfielder Lucas Biglia for around two games because of a niggling knee injury.

The 31-year-old, who was signed from Lazio in the summer for a €17m, is an important player for the Rossoneri and club officials will have everything crossed he hasn't done himself significant damage.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Club doctor Gianluca Melegati told Milan TV, as quoted by Football Italia: "It’s a niggle we’ve known about for a long time but, great professional that he is, he’s always been willing to play.

"Now though the pain has increased, so we chose to have him stop and take some time to recover."

For now he is expected to miss the Europa League match against AEK Athens and the Serie A clash with Sassuolo.

It is news Milan could have done without, with Biglia one of the club's better performers in a poor season so far.

Vincenzo Montella's side have recorded five wins, five defeats and a draw, and lie eighth in the table, and look set to fall short of their objective of qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the season, with Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Inter and Lazio all looking strong.

