Brighton Striker Becomes Surprise Target for Chinese Outfit Shanghai Shenhua

Brighton striker Tomer Hemed has reportedly become a target for Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua - the Israeli's market price sitting at a perfect amount for the side to afford.

Hemed's start to life in the Premier League has been quite up and down. Two goals in six games for Brighton isn't an awful beginning for the 30-year-old. However, Hemed has been forced onto the sidelines since the end of September after receiving a three-match ban for stamping on Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin - and hasn't featured since.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

But now, according to the Sun, January could give Hemed a route away from the Amex Stadium as Chinese clubs begin to circle the Brighton man ahead of a £5m move.

The figure is important in order to understand why teams from the Far East are so keen on Hemed. A rule imposed in China insists that any foreign signing over £5.2m must be paid again in order to progress youth development in the country.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

This essentially makes a £10m transfer cost the club £20m - not to mention any signing on fees or clauses, or wages.

As a result, Chinese clubs are no longer the free-spending sides everyone once saw them as. Instead, foreign signings are now to be those which cost very little - like Hemed.

The Chinese Super League kicks off in March, and if Brighton are to sell their man, a replacement would be needed to be brought in over the January window. However, with the South coast side currently occupying 12th place in the Premier League, Hemed may not even want to leave in the first place.