Is Burnley Boss Sean Dyche the Right Man for the Vacant Everton Manager's Job?

Sean Dyche will have been celebrating his fifth anniversary aas Burnley boss with a glass of red wine after the 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday.

The Clarets find themselves nestled comfortably in seventh position after 10 games and have drawn plenty of plaudits for their superb form so far.

Such has been the amazing work conducted by Dyche at Turf Moor, the gruff 46-year-old is now odds-on favourite to become the next Everton manager with an alleged official approach being made on Tuesday.

Does Dyche have what it takes to make the step up though? Here's the pros and cons over his chances of being named Everton's new boss:



Bring in the Beard!

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

He may have relinquished control of his beloved Blues when Farhad Moshiri came calling in February 2016, but chairman Bill Kenwright still holds significant sway in the Everton boardroom.

It hasn't been surprising, then, to see Dyche installed as an early favourite for the post due to Kenwright's preference for a young, hungry British boss and there's no reason to suspect that Moshiri couldn't be swayed into a similar way of thinking.

On the pitch, Dyche certainly has the qualities required to help Everton rediscover one of their most undeniable traits of the past 15 years: defensive resilience and organisation.

As he celebrates 5 years in charge, this shows @BurnleyOfficial’s progression under Sean Dyche pic.twitter.com/4soZL0XsJQ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 30, 2017

Dyche's Burnley team are a formidable foe for opposing sides due to their work ethic, team organisation and willingness to put bodies on the line to prevent goals - qualities that Everton's crop are lacking in abundance at the present time.

The Toffees have shipped 20 goals already in England's top flight this term, and haven't registered a clean sheet since their Carabao Cup victory over Sunderland five weeks ago.

It isn't just a resoluteness and his team's to keep shut outs that have further endeared Dyche to critics and other football supporters in 2017/18 though.

If Everton get Sean dyche watch them fly up the table, seriously underrated manager — Lee Sargent (@LeeWSargent) October 23, 2017

His Burnley side have played some attractive, possession-based and cutting edge football in the opening two months of the campaign and none more so was this in evidence than the 23-pass strong move that culminated in the match-winning strike over Everton at Goodison on 1st October.

If Everton want an upcoming British manager, who makes his sides hard to beat and can play fancy football, they need look no further than Dyche.

Dyche? Are You Having a Laugh?

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Or should they? With the club currently swimming in cash by their standards, and with lofty ambitions to break into the elite of English football, shouldn't Everton be aiming higher on the managerial scale?

The likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel have been spoken about since last Monday, and with Moshiri pulling the strings he would trump Kenwright in landing a big-name manager if he could.

Dyche may be the ideal man for the time being, given the Blues' current predicament, but would he have the ability to do what someone like Koeman couldn't and make Everton a top four outfit?

Not sure about Sean Dyche to Everton. Going to be difficult to balance managing a club with bigger demands with his other job as fireman in my son's Lego set pic.twitter.com/GT8XK6JzHn — gene mcgurk (@magawk) October 31, 2017

Expectation levels have risen considerably among Everton's fanbase in the past 18 months, and would not stand for anything less than seeing their team compete for a Champions League qualification spot within the next few seasons.

If the Blues want to return to past glories and end their trophy drought, they may want to look for a more experienced head or someone with titles under their belt than Dyche who, no disrespect, struggled at Watford and whose greatest achievement to date is keeping Burnley up last term.

Conclusion

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It's hard to determine whether Dyche would be the right man to lead Everton into a new glorious era. After all, football is a funny, fickle game.

As a man to get them organised, hard to beat and keep them in the Premier League? There's no doubting his credentials over the past 15 months, and Dyche would surely jump at the chance to become the club's new gaffer.

As a stop gap he'd almost be perfect, but Dyche would want the job long-term, and it just seems that, with lofty ambitions, Everton could arguably go for better.