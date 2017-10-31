How to Watch Roma vs. Chelsea: Champions League Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Chelsea vs. Roma in a Champions League group stage match on Oct. 31

By Nihal Kolur
October 31, 2017

Chelsea travel to Stadio Olimpico to face Roma on Tuesday in a Champions League group stage match.

Chelsea enter Wednesday in first place on the Group C table with two victories and seven points through their first two games. In their last match at home against Roma, Antonio Conte's men used goals from David Luiz and Eden Hazard to draw 3-3. Three points away from home would give Chelsea a commanding grip on the group.

Roma, meanwhile, sit in second place on the Group C table with five points through three games. Before drawing with Chelsea two weeks ago, Roma defeated Qarabag FK 2-1 for their only win of the group stages.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

