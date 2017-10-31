Girona Captain Reveals Why Cristiano Ronaldo Refused to Swap Shirts After Madrid's Defeat

Girona's Alex Granell has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to swap shirts with anyone after Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat at the weekend - insisting that the 32-year-old was too angry at the manner in which Girona won the match.

Madrid's early lead was quashed by a quickfire double on Sunday afternoon, as Girona's Christhian Stuani and Portu gave their side an unlikely victory at the Municipal de Montilivi.

After the final whistle had blown, a frustrated Ronaldo refused to swap shirts with any of his joyous opponents - despite them getting the better of him and his teammates. And now, Girona's stand-in captain Alex Granell has shed light on the situation following an exchange of words between the two at full-time:

"He said to me that he didn't want to (swap shirts) because he hadn't liked how we had managed the final minutes of the game," the Girona player said on 'Fricandó Matiner' on RAC105 (via Sport). "He told me I seemed like a good player, but that he wouldn't change shirts with me."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"I said to [Ronaldo] that what we had achieved was not a miracle, but it was a huge feat," he added.

Understandably, the Girona side did what they could to run down the clock in the closing minutes of the tie - a win against Los Blancos is gold dust to any La Liga side, let alone a newly promoted side; and Granell has defended his team's actions:

"We had the experience from other years, when we've played a little bit too correct.

"If in other years we hadn't played so cleanly, maybe we would have been promoted to La Liga earlier."