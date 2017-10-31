Liverpool Set to Welcome Back Star Duo From Injury Over the Next Couple of Weeks

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Liverpool could be set to welcome back Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane over the next couple of weeks, with both going well in their respective recoveries.

The two former Southampton stars are key players for the Reds and have arguably been badly missed in their absences this season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Lallana hasn't made an appearance in the new season yet after picking up a thigh injury towards the end of the club's pre-season, and Mane has been out for the past four games with a hamstring strain.

The flying Senegal winger, according to AnfieldHQ, could be set to resume training this week such has been his positive progress, and England midfielder Lallana should return during the next international break.

Speaking before the weekend clash with Huddersfield, as quoted by This Is Anfield, Jurgen Klopp said of the pair: "[Recovery is] very good. But no option for tomorrow, no option for Wednesday and no option for West Ham. After the international break I think Adam and Sadio are back. It will be close.

"Adam was, this week, for the first time a part of the warm-up - his face showed how happy we was about this.

"They’re both with fitness coaches on the pitch, doing tactical things, it all looks good. But they need to be 100 percent. They aren’t at the moment, but they’re on a good way."

The Reds take on Maribor on matchday four of their Champions League campaign on Wednesday and will be quietly confident of three points following their 7-0 demolition of them in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters