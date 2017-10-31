Man Utd's Ashley Young Takes to Twitter to Plunge Dagger Deeper Into Spurs Star Amid On-Field Spat

Ashley Young has taken to Twitter to try and get the last word in between himself and Dele Alli, after the pair clashed at Old Trafford during Manchester United-Tottenham.

The Englishmen squared up at the half hour mark in Saturday's game after Young felt that Serge Aurier had caught him in the face.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It has been alleged that hot-headed Alli told the 32-year-old to, "retire with a zimmer frame", which prompted Young to retort afterwards by saying: "Let me know when you win a Prem."

It is thought that the incident carried on into the tunnel and the morning after the game, the winger-turned-full-back took to Twitter to put an end to the feud once and for all by saying: "Great team spirit. Very good result. Talk is cheap."

It was a good result indeed for Manchester United, who are trying to keep up the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Anthony Martial's late strike ensured three points for the hosts, and they remain five points behind after City won away at West Brom 3-2.

United are back in action on Tuesday as they take on Benfica again in the Champions League - the Portuguese outfit are point-less so far in Group A and are massive underdogs for the clash.

