Man Utd's Ashley Young Takes to Twitter to Plunge Dagger Deeper Into Spurs Star Amid On-Field Spat

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Ashley Young has taken to Twitter to try and get the last word in between himself and Dele Alli, after the pair clashed at Old Trafford during Manchester United-Tottenham.

The Englishmen squared up at the half hour mark in Saturday's game after Young felt that Serge Aurier had caught him in the face.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It has been alleged that hot-headed Alli told the 32-year-old to, "retire with a zimmer frame", which prompted Young to retort afterwards by saying: "Let me know when you win a Prem."

It is thought that the incident carried on into the tunnel and the morning after the game, the winger-turned-full-back took to Twitter to put an end to the feud once and for all by saying: "Great team spirit. Very good result. Talk is cheap."

It was a good result indeed for Manchester United, who are trying to keep up the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Anthony Martial's late strike ensured three points for the hosts, and they remain five points behind after City won away at West Brom 3-2.

United are back in action on Tuesday as they take on Benfica again in the Champions League - the Portuguese outfit are point-less so far in Group A and are massive underdogs for the clash.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters