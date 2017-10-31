Olivier Giroud Says Dance Lessons Inspired Puskas-Winning Scorpion Kick Goal

The Arsenal striker's incredible finish against Crystal Palace won the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award.

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Olivier Giroud has revealed the inspiration behind his stunning 'scorpion kick' goal last season - dance classes he took as a student!

The Arsenal striker's outlandish finish against Crystal Palace won the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal during the 2016/17 campaign, despite bafflingly not winning the best Premier League goal award in May.

Regardless, Giroud won plenty of admirers and plaudits for the manner in which his cheeky back-heeled, over-the-top finish flew into the back of the net and, in quotes published by ESPN, explained the reasoning behind the goal.

He said: "I'm going to have the mickey taken out of me. It was very bizarre, it wasn't the situation in which I was most at ease. It was part of the curriculum to become a PE teacher.

"But our teacher considered that kind of dancing a form of art, and the move I did could have been part of a choreography of my dance teacher at the time!"

Giroud had put the strike down to "maximum luck" in the immediate aftermath of notching it against the Eagles, but now he will never be able to live his later comments down.

The 31-year-old pipped Venezuela's Deyna Castellanos and South African goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke to FIFA's award, which was handed out at the bash in London on 23rd October.

The France international's flicked volley nestled into the net off the underside of the bar to help Arsenal register a 2-0 victory over London rivals Palace in January - his 17th-minute opener paving the way for Arsene Wenger's men to take all three points on New Year's Day.

