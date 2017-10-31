Spurs Star Jan Vertonghen Claims He 'Wouldn't Swap' Teammate Harry Kane for Anybody

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has made a bold claim about in-form teammate Harry Kane, claiming that, given the choice, he would not swap the frontman for any player in the world.

Kane's blistering form for club and country in recent years, including 15 competitive goals to his credit already this term, has led to rumours of moves to top sides around Europe, including rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

Spurs play Real in the Champions League on Wednesday night and, speaking to reporters at a press conference today, the Belgian defender insisted that he would not even exchange Kane for Madrid frontman Cristiano Ronaldo.

"They are both unbelievable players," he said, as quoted by the Telegraph. "Ronaldo has his qualities and Harry has his.

"We have to show respect to Ronaldo for what he has won, his level and how he is still doing it.

"Harry for me is one of the best number nines in Europe, maybe the best. He shows that every week and I wouldn't swap Harry for any player at the moment."

Meanwhile, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is "very confident" that Kane will be fit enough to feature in the game following a recent hamstring injury.

"He's on the list. Maybe it's possible for him to play but I don't want to say 100%," said Pochettino.

A win for either side on Wednesday all but confirms qualification into the Round of 16 after the winter break.