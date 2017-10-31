Spurs Star Jan Vertonghen Claims He 'Wouldn't Swap' Teammate Harry Kane for Anybody

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has made a bold claim about in-form teammate Harry Kane, claiming that, given the choice, he would not swap the frontman for any player in the world.

Kane's blistering form for club and country in recent years, including 15 competitive goals to his credit already this term, has led to rumours of moves to top sides around Europe, including rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

Spurs play Real in the Champions League on Wednesday night and, speaking to reporters at a press conference today, the Belgian defender insisted that he would not even exchange Kane for Madrid frontman Cristiano Ronaldo.

"They are both unbelievable players," he said, as quoted by the Telegraph. "Ronaldo has his qualities and Harry has his.

"We have to show respect to Ronaldo for what he has won, his level and how he is still doing it.

"Harry for me is one of the best number nines in Europe, maybe the best. He shows that every week and I wouldn't swap Harry for any player at the moment."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is "very confident" that Kane will be fit enough to feature in the game following a recent hamstring injury.

"He's on the list. Maybe it's possible for him to play but I don't want to say 100%," said Pochettino.

A win for either side on Wednesday all but confirms qualification into the Round of 16 after the winter break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters