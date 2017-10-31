Sunderland Sack Simon Grayson Following Draw Against Bolton

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Championship side Sunderland have parted ways with manager Simon Grayson, announcing their decision just minutes after the club's 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Grayson was already under serious pressure prior to Wednesday night's game, following a terrible start to the season, following the Black Cats' relegation from the top flight last season.

The single point against the Trotters was not enough to save the former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End boss, whose sacking was announced on the Sunderland website.

The statement read, "Simon and his team have worked tirelessly to achieve the best for the football club during their time here.

“While we hoped that Simon’s experience in the Football League would help us to a successful season, results have not been good enough for a club of this stature. In order for us to improve upon our current position we believe a fundamental change is necessary.” 

