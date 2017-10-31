Tammy Abraham Set to Snub Nigeria in Late Bid to Make England 2018 World Cup Squad

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has reportedly told the English FA that he will snub advances from Nigeria - and remain committed to winning an international cap for the Three Lions.

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at Swansea City, is eligible for the African national team through his father; born in Warri, Nigeria - who is an old friend of Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigerian Football Federation.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, according to the Times, Abraham has now confirmed to the FA that he will stick with England - who he has so far represented at U21 level, managing 13 caps. Having enjoyed a lot of success with his national side already, Abraham now looks to impress first team manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup.

The England boss is reportedly considering calling the youngster up ahead of England's clashes with Germany and Brazil after a strong start to the season in South Wales.

So far, Abraham has notched up four goals for his loan side (which become even more impressive seeing as they've only managed seven in total), and has proved that he is capable of finding the back of the net in the top flight after an impressive goals haul for Bristol City last season.

Southgate himself was in attendance to watch Swansea take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Gunners came back from being 1-0 down to tak the three points.

Despite the loss, Tammy impressed. After setting up Sam Clucas to score the opener in the first half, Abraham then managed to get the ball into the back of the net in the second - despite being offside, and the goal being ruled out.