WATCH: PSG Stars Given the Fright of Their Lives in Hilarious Halloween Prank

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Some of Paris Saint-Germain's top stars fell victim to the genius of their staff's excellent scare prank idea in a video that is going viral.

Player such as Marco Verratti, Thiago Silva, Javier Pastore, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria were all under the assumption that they were being interviewed to talk about Halloween as part of their standard media duties aside from training and playing.

The players were positioned in front of a green screen to give a feel of authenticity, but what they weren't to know was that they were to be targeted for an incredibly effective jump-scare prank from Frankenstein's monster.

While Pastore and Di Maria remained relatively unaffected, there were some humorous reactions from Verratti, who was fairly startled, and Mbappe, who probably needed to change his pants afterwards...

The 18-year-old loan star - who is to complete a permanent switch next summer for around

€180m - definitely showed his age and jumped out of his skin as the lights came back on, which prompted a chorus of giggles from the surrounding media team.

Watch the full video on the club's official YouTube channel here.

