Atletico Madrid's Gabi Calls Europa League a 'Load of S***' After Qarabag Draw

After another poor showing in the Champions League group stages last night, Atletico Madrid captain Gabi vented his frustrations at the very real prospect of the club dropping down into the Europa League, by calling the competition "a load of s***."

The 1-1 draw to Azerbaijani club Qarabag leaves Atleti needing to beat Chelsea and Roma in their last two games to give them any real chance of making the Champions League knockouts.

Gabi was speaking to beIN Sports (via Sport) after the disappointing result, when he hit out at the Europa League.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Gabi said: "As of today, I would tell you that the Europa League is a load of shit, although it has given me a lot.





"What hurts most is that we don't have matters in our own hands, that is the cruel reality. We have to try and beat Roma and hope Qarabag are capable of holding Chelsea.





"At the moment we are out. We have a chance but it is very remote."

Gabi also voiced his support for his teammates, coaches and the fans, who have all been reassuring of each other during Atletico's poor Champions League performances.

The Spanish midfielder said "We're the same players when we win and when we lose, just as the manager, the board, the fans [are the same]...We have to keep working hard and learn from this experience because there's nothing else to do but pick ourselves up.

"We were poor in the first half. In the second half, when we wanted to turn things around, we weren't capable of doing so. But no one has said the word impossible"