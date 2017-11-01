Barcelona Misfit Rafinha Offered to Juventus as Catalan Giants Struggle to Offload Midfielder

Barcelona misfit Rafinha has been unable to sustain any significant amount of time in the side since his debut in 2011, and continues to be linked with moves to multiple clubs.

After failing to offload the Brazilian to both Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer, it looks as though the Catalans have no future plans for Rafinha and a departure is now an inevitability. According to SPORT Barcelona have now opened the door for Juventus to sign the midfielder.

However, currently it seems Juventus haven't shown any specific interest in Thiago Alcantara's younger brother, and are set on landing Liverpool's Emre Can instead.

Emre Can to Sign Pre-Contract Agreement to Join Juventus in January But Reds Expected to Fight ... @callumrc96 https://t.co/W5Ob9pFqIe — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) September 3, 2017

Rafinha has been absent from the pitch since April, after sustaining an injury against Getafe. Since then the midfielder has undergone two intensive operations and the recovery has gone anything but smoothly.

Bareclona are becoming increasingly frustrated in their attempts to move on players deemed surplus to requirements and Rafinha is at the forefront of the issue. Despite the midfielder's qualities, clubs seem to be deterred by his fitness issues and it looks likely that Juventus will be the latest to reject the offer.