Barcelona Misfit Rafinha Offered to Juventus as Catalan Giants Struggle to Offload Midfielder

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Barcelona misfit Rafinha has been unable to sustain any significant amount of time in the side since his debut in 2011, and continues to be linked with moves to multiple clubs.

After failing to offload the Brazilian to both Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer, it looks as though the Catalans have no future plans for Rafinha and a departure is now an inevitability. According to SPORT Barcelona have now opened the door for Juventus to sign the midfielder.

However, currently it seems Juventus haven't shown any specific interest in Thiago Alcantara's younger brother, and are set on landing Liverpool's Emre Can instead.

Rafinha has been absent from the pitch since April, after sustaining an injury against Getafe. Since then the midfielder has undergone two intensive operations and the recovery has gone anything but smoothly.

Bareclona are becoming increasingly frustrated in their attempts to move on players deemed surplus to requirements and Rafinha is at the forefront of the issue. Despite the midfielder's qualities, clubs seem to be deterred by his fitness issues and it looks likely that Juventus will be the latest to reject the offer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters