Bayern Star Mats Hummels Hails 'Outstanding' Celtic Park Atmosphere During Champions League Clash

Mats Hummels has praised the atmosphere at Celtic Park following Bayern Munich's narrow Champions League victory over the Scottish champions last night.

The World Cup winning defender tweeted following the game: "Great stadium and outstanding atmosphere. Loved it. Hopefully until next time @celticfc."

Despite a spirited Celtic performance, the Germans ran out 2-1 winners at Celtic Park thanks to goals from Kingsley Coman and Javi Martinez.

Great stadium and outstanding atmosphere. Loved it. Hopefully till next time @celticfc pic.twitter.com/ENvmRWXYF9 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) October 31, 2017

The win means Bayern have already qualified for the knockout stages with two matches to spare. Defeat for Celtic means they are likely to drop into the Europa League in the New Year.

The atmosphere at Celtic Park has become legendary on European nights with the Scottish club claiming a number of big scalps. Last season, they held Manchester City to a 3-3 draw thanks to two goals from Moussa Dembélé.

The 2012/13 season though provided Celtic with arguably one of the most famous nights in the club's European history.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Despite having only 11% possession against Barcelona, Celtic won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Victor Wanyama and Tony Watt.





They would reach the knockout stages that season but were knocked out 5-0 on aggregate by Juventus in the last 16.

Progression to the Champions League knockout stages this season looks beyond Celtic with Bayern and PSG in their group but a win at home against Anderlecht on Matchday 6 will be enough to ensure that Celtic's European season extends into the new year, albeit in the Europa League.