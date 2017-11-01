Napoli Edge Closer to Contract Renewal for Full-Back Faouzi Ghoulam With €35m Release Clause Agreed

Napoli are close to extending the contract of full-back Faouzi Ghoulam amid reported interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, according to a report in Tuttomercatoweb.

The 26-year-old has been identified by City as a potential short-term replacement for the injured Benjamin Mendy.

With only a year left on his contract at Napoli, there was speculation that an exit could be imminent.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

But Ghoulam now appears on the verge of signing a new deal and putting an end to rumours of a move to the Premier League.





"The two parties are still working, but there is confidence in the renewal until 2022," said journalist Niccolò Ceccarini. "There is agreement on the wording, on the clause that could be around 35 million euros. The finish line is close."

Ghoulam's performances last season in Serie A saw him emerge as one of Europe's most in-demand defenders.

He provided 10 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions from left-back and has continued to impress for the league leaders this campaign.

The former Saint-Étienne defender could theoretically be signed on a free transfer in January should Napoli fail to renew his contract. However, negotiations appear to be progressing well, which will come as a blow to those clubs hopeful of acquiring his services.