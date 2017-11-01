PHOTO: Juventus Celebrate 120th Anniversary With Stunning Limited Edition Home Shirt

Juventus have unveiled a special edition of their iconic home shirt as the Italian giants celebrate their 120th anniversary.

I Bianconeri revealed, via their official Twitter account, a limited edition commemorative jersey to mark the date of their founding - 1st November 1897 - and as such only 1897 of the shirts have been made for fans to purchase.

The superb looking shirt, made by kit manufacturers Adidas, is adorned with the three gold stars usually associated with the Serie A club, while Adidas' own logo is depicted in a black-on-black colour that the club's website claims gives the jersey a "polished look".

A historic piece that celebrates the 120-year history of Juve. 1897 commemorative kits are available here: https://t.co/oQNiB2hC8y #JUVE120 pic.twitter.com/drVqoHsYRA — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 1, 2017

Each of the specially produced shirts will be numbered from one to 1897 near the bottom hem of the jersey, and each will no doubt be a highly-sought after collector's item for anyone to try and purchase.



In keeping with the modern day performance enhancing effects of today's jerseys, each shirt is made up of a 'high performance technical fibre' that flexes around the body to allow for the ideal fit no matter what shape or size a fan is.

The crew nick and shirt sleeve hems are also a throw back to bygone eras, with the shirt styles reminiscent of the legendary squads of Juventus' proud history.

wow they are all gone already...damn — Heaven's SFIDA (@HeavenSfida) November 1, 2017

Finally, the tag inside the shirt's collar is a wonderful trip down memory lane that harkens back to the team's original logo - a perfect reminder of where Juve's roots come from.

Each shipped shirt will come folded in its own commemorative, personalised and nicely decorated box featuring Juve's three gold stars, new club logo and 120th anniversary images.

The shirts, which have already gone on sale, have already sold out so anyone looking to buy one now has unfortunately missed out.

Juventus' first-team squad will, however, wear the anniversary shirts during their home clash at the Juventus stadium against Benevento on 5th November.

