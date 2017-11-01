PSG Full-Back Makes Champions League History With Unlikeliest of Hat-Tricks Against Anderlecht

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa made Champions League history on Tuesday night against Anderlecht, after scoring the unlikeliest of hat-tricks.

The Parisians ran riot in their own back yard. With Marco Verratti and Neymar giving the Ligue 1 outfit a 2-0 lead heading into the break, with PSG cruising at half-time against their Belgian opponents.

However, something magical happened in Layvin Kurzawa's head that led to a memorable night for the full-back - in which he became the first ever defender to score a Champions League hat-trick.

3 - @layvinkurzawa is the first defender to score a hat-trick in the history of the Champions League. Shh. pic.twitter.com/F7YwfI3uR3 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 31, 2017

Often going under the radar in a team full of superstars such as Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Kurzawa showed a glimpse of his ability to find the back of the net earlier in the season with a stunning bicycle kick, but no one could expect what was to happen in the final 45 minutes against Anderlecht.

In the space of 26 minutes, the left back scratched his name onto the score sheet thrice. Two close range left-footed efforts sandwiching a header on the rebound carved Kurzawa's name into history; and the 25-year-old credited his teammates after a night to remember:

"This hat-trick gives me a huge amount of pleasure – it's the first hat-trick of my professional career," Kurzawa said after the game - via Goal.

"We're all enjoying ourselves on the pitch and we're giving our supporters lots of joy as well.

"I was surprised [to score a hat-trick] because I'm a defender. I've scored goals before, but three is a lot. The credit has to go to my team-mates, because if they weren't there I wouldn't have scored these three goals."