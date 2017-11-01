West Ham Defender James Collins Close to First-Team Return After Posting on Social Media

James Collins looks set to give West Ham a much-needed boost in the heart of their defence after posting an update on his injury on Instagram.

The Welsh international defender has been out of action for the Hammers since the middle of September after he was forced off the pitch in West Ham's 0-0 draw with West Brom.

Collins wrote on social media: "Been a frustrating 6 weeks with the injury, but very close to returning...can’t wait to get back out there #coyi"

Since the big centre-back has been on the sidelines, West Ham have picked up just five points from a possible 15.

Defeats to Tottenham and Brighton have kept West Ham near the foot of the Premier League table, their only victory since Collins' injury coming thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Diafra Sakho against Swansea.

The Hammers also secured draws against Burnley and Crystal Palace away from, however, Wilfried Zaha's 97th-minute goal at Selhurst Park denied West Ham their first away victory of the season and was a tough pill to swallow.

With Slaven Bilić under pressure to start picking up points, the Croatian will be hoping of causing an upset when West Ham host Liverpool in the late kick-off on Saturday.