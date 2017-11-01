West Ham Defender James Collins Close to First-Team Return After Posting on Social Media

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

James Collins looks set to give West Ham a much-needed boost in the heart of their defence after posting an update on his injury on Instagram.

The Welsh international defender has been out of action for the Hammers since the middle of September after he was forced off the pitch in West Ham's 0-0 draw with West Brom.

Collins wrote on social media: "Been a frustrating 6 weeks with the injury, but very close to returning...can’t wait to get back out there #coyi"

Since the big centre-back has been on the sidelines, West Ham have picked up just five points from a possible 15.

Defeats to Tottenham and Brighton have kept West Ham near the foot of the Premier League table, their only victory since Collins' injury coming thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Diafra Sakho against Swansea.

The Hammers also secured draws against Burnley and Crystal Palace away from, however,  Wilfried Zaha's 97th-minute goal at Selhurst Park denied West Ham their first away victory of the season and was a tough pill to swallow.

With Slaven Bilić under pressure to start picking up points, the Croatian will be hoping of causing an upset when West Ham host Liverpool in the late kick-off on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters