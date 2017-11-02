AC Milan Confirm Striker Andre Silva Is Not for Sale Amid Interest From Arsenal & Bayern Munich

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Despite a stuttering start to the season, AC Milan maintain they have no plans to sell summer signing André Silva in the face of interest from European heavyweights Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Monaco.

Having failed to appropriately replace the departing Kylian Mbappe in the summer, it is understandable that Monaco should be interested in a striker with such potential, while Bayern Munich are currently on the look out for young talents to bolster an ageing frontline.

As for Arsenal, despite finally signing a recognised goalscorer in Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, they are still eager for new recruits upfront amidst the uncertainty over back up striker Olivier Giroud's future in North London.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, according to Italian publication Calciomercato, the Rossoneri remain committed to their recent recruit from Porto, and have already relayed this message to Silva's agent Jorge Mendes, in a bid to settle the Portuguese striker.

In a further blow to these suitors, Mendes is allegedly happy with the Milan club's decision regarding the future of his client, and therefore a summer move to any of these three European giants seems unlikely at this juncture.

Despite a rich vein of goalscoring form in the Europa League (six in seven games), he is yet to get off the mark in Serie A, despite playing 332 minutes of league football for the Milanese club. 

However, the young striker is clearly a talent, his goalscoring record for his national is exceptional for a player so inexperienced (11 goals in 17 matches), hence why Milan are thus far unwilling to cash in on his considerable potential.

