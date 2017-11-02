AC Milan travel to Marousi to face AEK Athens on Thursday in a Europa League group stage match.

Milan enter Thursday with seven points through three games in the Europa League, good for first place on the table. In their last international match, Milan drew with Athens 0-0. In league play, Vincenzo Montella's side sit in eight place on the Serie A table with five victories in 11 matches.

AEK Athens have also been successful in international play, landing in second place on the Group D table with five points. Manuel Jiménez Jiménez's side defeated Rijeka 2-1 in their first match before drawing with Austria Wien and Milan in their following two.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Net (check local listings)

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or watch on Fox Soccer Match Pass.