How to Watch AEK Athens vs. AC Milan: Europa League Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch AEK Athens vs. AC Milan in the Europa League on Nov. 2.

By Nihal Kolur
November 02, 2017

AC Milan travel to Marousi to face AEK Athens on Thursday in a Europa League group stage match.

Milan enter Thursday with seven points through three games in the Europa League, good for first place on the table. In their last international match, Milan drew with Athens 0-0. In league play, Vincenzo Montella's side sit in eight place on the Serie A table with five victories in 11 matches.

AEK Athens have also been successful in international play, landing in second place on the Group D table with five points. Manuel Jiménez Jiménez's side defeated Rijeka 2-1 in their first match before drawing with Austria Wien and Milan in their following two.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Net (check local listings)

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or watch on Fox Soccer Match Pass. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters