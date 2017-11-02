FanView: How Tottenham's Historic Victory Over Real Madrid Can Propel Them to Premier League Title

Tottenham Hotspur sent out a warning on Wednesday night, not only that they belong on the illustrious European stage, but that they are genuine Premier League title contenders.

A 3-1 victory over the reigning back-to-back Champions League holders in Real Madrid is nothing short of remarkable, but it was not the scoreline which has captured the footballing worlds attention - as it could have easily been more - but it was the manner in which they won.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

A free flowing Tottenham side ran rampant in England's capital, and the first day of November will now forever be etched in the club's history, but not for the reasons you may think.





Spurs did not win anything but three points against Zinedine Zidane's side. However, what they have done is proven their mental fortitude following two successive defeats, whilst seemingly putting their Wembley woes behind them once and for all.

A season of trepidation awaited Spurs as the lingering mental scars at Wembley threatened to derail two-years worth of progress. However, after a few initial wobbles at the home of English football this term, Mauricio Pochettino has ironed out the problems at hand and has his side firing on all cylinders.

Tottenham Hotspur FC have just schooled Real Madrid. — Charlie Russell LRPS (@elwriteback) November 1, 2017

It ensures Wembley can finally be seen as their home ground for the remainder of the season, a base which was vital to create following just three league losses at White Hart Lane in their previous two seasons.

Now, although Madrid were a shadow of the champions many expected to see at Wembley, Pochettino's tactics proved to be a masterstroke as his flexibility in recent weeks has proved to be the ultimate difference - take the victories over Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool as examples.

Yes, they failed to overcome Manchester United but that was before sending Madrid back to Spain with their tails between their legs, and arguably the loss at Old Trafford could be credited as the turning point for Tottenham's season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Harry Kane, who was absent in the defeat at the hands of United, has been the undisputed star for Pochettino this season - not to mention his last two campaigns - after scoring 13 goals in all competitions so far.

Yet, for all the claims that Tottenham are one man team spearheaded by the England international they have proved otherwise when it matters most, as they are actually a well oiled machine who feed off one another.

Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are just a handful of names who make Tottenham tick. They may not grab as many headlines as Kane but take one, or two of them out and their absence is duly noted - which is why they are all crucial to any hope Tottenham have of making a firm charge towards the title.

Some very sour stuff about Spurs on Twitter. "What have they won?" etc. They. Beat. Real. Madrid. Let them enjoy it. Because you would. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewinESPN) November 2, 2017

It is for this reason that Spurs are the very definition of a team, as many questioned how Tottenham would conduct their summer business after moulding together a finely balanced side, where the starting eleven often picked itself.

However, the few new faces they did acquire during the summer have already made their presence felt in one way or another, further proving the project Pochettino has started at Tottenham is one no one should be jumping ship from anytime soon.

For all of the praise currently coming Tottenham's way following their show of undisputed talent, they have offered both the Manchester clubs a head start in the Premier League as Pochettino's men sit eight points from the top, and three away from second placed United.

Manchester City are looking untouchable at this stage, but neither target is insurmountable as there are still 28 games yet to play, with a plethora of ups and downs yet to play out.

It is not to say the victory over Real Madrid will now send Tottenham on an unbeaten run for the remainder of the season - although possible - as they will likely experience more disappointing days out.

However, a statement and a stand alone night is all it shall be if Tottenham do not embrace the challenge which awaits them, as their quest to bring silverware back to the club rests solely with ability to make this the start of their success story, not just another match to add to the highlight reel.