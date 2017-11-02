Galatasaray 'Open Talks' With Barcelona Over Deal for Out-of-Favour Arda Turan

Arda Turan's Barcelona nightmare could be brought to an end in January as reports in Turkey suggest a move back to Galatasaray could be on the cards.

Turkish news outlet Fanatik has claimed that Turan's former club will attempt to prise him away from Catalonia in the coming months if they can thrash out a deal with La Blaugrana.

Galatasaray were reportedly close to securing the 30-year-old's signature in the summer but any chances of signing off on the deal were dealt a blow for reasons unknown and Turan stayed in north east Spain as a result.



STR/GettyImages

The forward has endured a tough time at Barcelona since his £30m switch from Atletico Madrid to Nou Camp in July 2015.

Turan was unable to play for the first team due to Barcelona's transfer embargo at the time, but finally made his debut for one of La Liga's giants the following January when the ban was lifted.

Since then, however, game time has been at a premium for Turan - the Turkey international appearing just 55 times in the past 18 months in all competitions - and he is yet to feature under Ernesto Valverde this term.

Arda Turan during Barcelona's last 40 games:



1x Start

2x Sub apps

9x Bench

16x Injured

12x Out of squad



€125m buyout clause 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nSGgJWrxhe — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) November 2, 2017

That has seemingly led to Galatasaray mulling over a move to bring back their prodigal son in just under two months' time, with club president Dursom Ozbek allegedly informing Barcelona of his wish to snap Turan up in the winter window.

Tentative talks have supposedly started between both parties, with a six-month loan deal touted about to see if Turan is still capable of producing the goods when it matters.

If his temporary switch back to the Turk Telecom Stadium proves to be a success, Galatasaray could then sign him permanently and complete a remarkable comeback for their youth academy product.

Turan made 190 appearances and registered 44 goals and 76 assists for Galatasaray before he departed to join Atletico for £11.7m in July 2012.

