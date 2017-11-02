Leicester Winger Demarai Gray Signs New Long-Term Contract With Foxes Until 2021

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract that now promises to keep him at the King Power Stadium until June 2021.

Gray, who joined the Foxes halfway through the 2015/16 Premier League winning campaign, had been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

"I'm very happy. Now I just want to kick on and keep doing what I'm doing. I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training," the 21-year-old former Birmingham talent told LCFC TV.

"As a whole, we're a good group and we have a good dressing room. Now I want to get my head down and keep kicking on for the team. For me personally, it's now about developing as a player and the rest will take care of itself."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Gray has played in nine of Leicester's 10 Premier League games so far this season. He has only been named in the starting line-up on two occasions, though, and will be looking to kick on and forge a regular place in the team now that his future seems secure.

After back-to-back Premier League victories and four league games without defeat, the action will resume for Leicester with a visit to Stoke on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters