Leicester Winger Demarai Gray Signs New Long-Term Contract With Foxes Until 2021

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract that now promises to keep him at the King Power Stadium until June 2021.

Gray, who joined the Foxes halfway through the 2015/16 Premier League winning campaign, had been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

#lcfc is delighted to announce that @22Demarai has committed his future to the Club with a new contract!



📝➡️ https://t.co/zKN7gCEEfP pic.twitter.com/M3sc5HLd5j — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 2, 2017

"I'm very happy. Now I just want to kick on and keep doing what I'm doing. I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training," the 21-year-old former Birmingham talent told LCFC TV.

"As a whole, we're a good group and we have a good dressing room. Now I want to get my head down and keep kicking on for the team. For me personally, it's now about developing as a player and the rest will take care of itself."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Gray has played in nine of Leicester's 10 Premier League games so far this season. He has only been named in the starting line-up on two occasions, though, and will be looking to kick on and forge a regular place in the team now that his future seems secure.

After back-to-back Premier League victories and four league games without defeat, the action will resume for Leicester with a visit to Stoke on Saturday.