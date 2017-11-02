Leicester Winger Demarai Gray Signs New Long-Term Contract With Foxes Until 2021

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract that now promises to keep him at the King Power Stadium until June 2021.
Gray, who joined the Foxes halfway through the 2015/16 Premier League winning campaign, had been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.
#lcfc is delighted to announce that @22Demarai has committed his future to the Club with a new contract!
"I'm very happy. Now I just want to kick on and keep doing what I'm doing. I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training," the 21-year-old former Birmingham talent told LCFC TV.
"As a whole, we're a good group and we have a good dressing room. Now I want to get my head down and keep kicking on for the team. For me personally, it's now about developing as a player and the rest will take care of itself."
Gray has played in nine of Leicester's 10 Premier League games so far this season. He has only been named in the starting line-up on two occasions, though, and will be looking to kick on and forge a regular place in the team now that his future seems secure.
After back-to-back Premier League victories and four league games without defeat, the action will resume for Leicester with a visit to Stoke on Saturday.